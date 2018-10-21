Chargers still uncertain of Joey Bosa's return date; Hunter Henry's return highly doubtful

The Chargers still have no definitive timetable on the return of dominant pass rusher Joey Bosa, and while team officials remain "hopeful" of his return in the second half of the season there are no guarantees as to if or when that might be, sources said.

Bosa suffered a foot injury during training camp and has been bothered by it since. He has met with a specialist and is trying to remain on a course of action to avoid season-ending surgery, but has been unable to do much football activity to this point. Bosa, one of the most impactful young players in the NFL when healthy and a major pillar of the Los Angeles defense, will have his foot re-evaluated in the second half of the season.

Bosa continues to rehab back in California while the Chargers spend the week in Cleveland, following their Week 6 victory there, before heading to London on Thursday for their meeting with the Titans there. While some have opined about a potential return in Week 9, that seems quite ambitious given the extent of his absence and the lingering nature of this injury.

Bosa's father recently commented on a Sirius XM Radio interview that he believed it would be at least a few more weeks, and no decision about a potential return date will be made until the team returns for its bye week and re-evaluates his progress. It does not seem out of the question that Bosa could remain out indefinitely.

The Chargers are not optimistic about the potential for dynamic tight end Hunter Henry to return from his likely season-ending injury, I'm told. They left open the possibility that Henry could be a candidate for an IR-Designated To Return status over the summer when he suffered an ACL tear. The odds of him actually making it back this season remain quite remote, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.