Former Bears coach Matt Nagy returns to Soldier Field for the first time since being dismissed by the organization in the offseason when the Chicago Bears host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason on Saturday. After going 34-31 in four seasons with the Bears, including a 6-11 record last year, Nagy was fired in January and replaced by Matt Eberflus. One month later, Nagy landed as quarterbacks coach at Kansas City, where he was an assistant for five seasons prior to being hired by the Bears.

Chiefs vs. Bears spread: Chicago -3.5

Chiefs vs. Bears over-under: 35 points

Chiefs vs. Bears money line: Chicago -170, Kansas City +145

CHI: Robert Quinn set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season.

KC: Chiefs ranked third in total offense in 2021 (396.8 yards per game).

Why the Bears can cover

Unlike many NFL teams that avoid playing starters at all in the first preseason game, Chicago's staff plans to play the Bears first-teamers on Saturday. Eberflus is in the process of installing new schemes on both sides of the ball and said last week that he wants to get his starters "a good amount" of snaps against the Chiefs. That includes quarterback Justin Fields, who went 14-of-20 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown and added 33 rushing yards and a touchdown in last year's preseason opener.

In addition, Chicago faces a Kansas City team that clearly has bigger goals this season than winning a preseason game. The Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing in the AFC Championship Game last season. Their goal is to be ready for September, and beyond, as opposed to just Saturday.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's defense finished last season playing well. After allowing 31.3 points per game and 7.1 yards per play over the first five games of last season (both were the most in the NFL), the Chiefs gave up just 16.8 points per game and 5.4 yards per play over the final 12 regular season games. Yards per game allowed also dropped from 437.4 to 340.4.

In addition, Kansas City faces a Chicago team that traded away Khalil Mack in the offseason. One of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Mack led the Bears in sacks for three straight seasons (2018-20) before an injury ended his 2021 season early. Chicago traded him to the Chargers in the offseason, but did not add any significant pieces to replace Mack's production.

