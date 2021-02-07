Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have faced each other four times, with each quarterback posting a pair of victories. All four of those matchups were decided by fewer than eight points, including the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 during the regular season. Brady and the Buccaneers will look to avenge that setback and win the second title in franchise history when they face the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (14-5) hasn't lost since that meeting with Kansas City, winning its final four regular-season contests before going 3-0 on the road in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs (16-2) have dropped just one of their last 13 contests, when they rested many of their starters in Week 17. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under has dipped to 56.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tampa Bay had no answer for Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill when it hosted their regular-season meeting. The 25-year-old Mahomes threw for 462 yards in the victory, the second-highest total of his career. He accumulated 359 of those yards in the first half, the second-most by a player before halftime in the last 30 years (Peyton Manning, 361 in the 2005 wild-card round).

Hill had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, racking up 203 yards in the first quarter. His total was the second-most in a game in team history, behind only Stephone Paige's 309-yard performance in 1985 against San Diego. Hill became the fifth player since 1950 to record 260 yards and three TDs in a game and the first since Jimmy Smith accomplished the feat in 2000 with Jacksonville.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

With nine previous Super Bowl appearances, it's no surprise that Brady owns a number of the event's all-time records. The 43-year-old has amassed 2,838 passing yards, 18 touchdown tosses and owns the top two single-game yardage totals (505 in Super Bowl LII, 466 in Super Bowl LI). Brady will join Manning, Craig Morton and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different teams and can become the first to record a victory in three separate decades.

Brady has spread the wealth this postseason, throwing touchdown passes to six different players. Mike Evans, who was fourth in the NFL with a career-high 13 scoring receptions during the regular season, is the only member of the Buccaneers with multiple TD catches (two) and one of four to reach double-digit receptions (10).

Fellow wideout Chris Godwin leads Tampa Bay with 223 receiving yards and is tied for most catches (14) with running back Leonard Fournette, who has hauled in a TD pass while also running for 211 yards and a pair of scores.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

