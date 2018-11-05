Chris Johnson officially retires after 10 NFL seasons with Titans, Jets and Cardinals

Chris Johnson finished his career 35th all-time with 9,651 rushing yards. USATSI

After 10 years in the NFL, Chris Johnson is officially retiring after remaining a free agent throughout the offseason. Johnson was cut by the Cardinals last season to make room for Adrian Peterson, who is going through a renaissance of sorts with the Redskins, but the 33-year-old Johnson didn't look like he'd be getting another shot this season.

The Instagram post that Johnson links off to announcing his retirement has some explicit language in the video.

I would like to take this time to thank my family, friends, fans, and teammates who have given their continued support throughout my 10 year career. My time in the NFL has given me so… https://t.co/8OxuOuG7lN — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) November 5, 2018

Johnson is most remembered for his 2,006 yard 2009 season, but he was steady with the Titans. Johnson rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons. In 2014, the Jets signed Johnson to a two-year contract with an option on the second year, which they didn't pick up. In his first year with the Cardinals, Johnson had an uptick in production, rushing for 814 yards, but in 2016 he hit IR with a groin injury amid the rise of David Johnson.

Johnson finished his career 35th all-time with with 9,651 rushing yards. Though he undoubtedly is disappointed he didn't get a chance to be CJ10K, his 2,000-yard season will certainly be talked about for a long time.