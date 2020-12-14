After a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, the Indianapolis Colts are 9-4. They're virtually tied with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South, sitting in second place only due to a tiebreaker.

Already, they have two more wins than they did last season when they went 7-9 in the wake of Andrew Luck's surprise preseason retirement. The Colts decided this past offseason to spring for Philip Rivers to replace Jacoby Brissett under center, and so far, that one-year deal has worked out quite nicely for both sides.

Rivers is pulling in $25 million for the season, which is a nice chunk of change. And the Colts are getting above-average quarterback play, with Rivers completing 68 percent of his passes at an average of 7.8 yards per attempt, with 20 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and only 13 sacks on more than 470 dropbacks.

Though he signed only a one-year deal, Colts coach Frank Reich is looking forward to making this a multi-year partnership. "If he wants, he's got multiple years of good football left in him," Reich said of Rivers, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Rivers struggled a bit last season with the Chargers, but reuniting with Reich and Nick Sirianni -- and playing behind one of the league's best offensive lines -- appears to have rejuvenated him a bit. Rivers is 39 years old and surely not the team's long-term answer under center, but if he can play another year or two while the Colts figure out what to do next at the quarterback position, that would be a huge benefit for the team.