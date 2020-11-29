The Indianapolis Colts' Matthew Adams was ejected after throwing a punch during the first half of the Colts home game against the Titans. A linebacker, Adams was on special teams when he thew a punch at Titans linebacker Nick Dzubnar.

Adams actually tweeted about being a "heavy hitter" less than 24 hours prior to Sunday's game.

When Adams decided to throw some punches on Sunday, it resulted in his early ejection. Adams' ejection summed up how bad things went for the Colts during the first half, as Indianapolis headed into intermission trailing the visiting Titans, 35-14. Indianapolis was unable to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry during the first half, as the league's reigning rushing champion rumbled for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. The winner of Sunday's game will have sole possession of first place in the AFC South.