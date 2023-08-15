Anthony Richardson is officially QB1. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that the rookie is their starter for the 2023 season, with the news coming from head coach Shane Steichen.

The 2023 No. 4 overall pick beat out Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger for the starting job. Richardson got the start for the team's Week 1 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills (here's how we graded him). The other two quarterbacks hit the field following Richardson's opening three drives.

In his NFL debut, Richardson went 7-for-12 with 67 yards and one interception. He added two carries for seven yards. The drives he led ended in an interception, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal.

Richardson received first-round reps in training camp, a good indication that the team was headed in the direction of making him its starter. Minshew and Richardson began camp by alternating who got first-team reps, but it soon became the rookie who was getting consecutive days with the starters.

Minshew will be the backup quarterback and a veteran presence for the QB out of Florida to learn from.

The Colts have not had consistency at quarterback in recent history -- turning to Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan on one-year stints since Andrew Luck retired -- and are hoping their first-round pick can be a long-term star for them.