It's safe to say that things have not gone as planned for the Colts and Dolphins through three games. The Dolphins are 1-2 following last Sunday's overtime loss in Las Vegas. The Colts are winless after dropping a 25-16 decision in Nashville in Week 3. Both teams could certainly use a win on Sunday in order to help get their seasons turned around.

We'll break down Sunday's showdown as well as make our final score predictions in a game between two division rivals. But first, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL.)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins, -1.5, O/U 42.5

Preview

There are several reasons why the Colts are still in search of their first win. They're near the bottom of the league in both scoring offense and defense. They're 26th in the NFL in passing, as Carson Wentz continues to battle through injuries. The Colts' running back has been solid yet underutilized, as Jonathan Taylor has just 42 carries so far. Defensively, the Colts are 28th against the run after allowing Derrick Henry to run for 113 yards in last week's loss. Indianapolis has also struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks, as they are tied for 23rd in the NFL in sacks.

The Colts' offense could certainly have success against a Dolphins defense that has allowed 66 points over their last two games. Miami's defense has struggled to get off the field on third down, as it is currently last in the NFL in third down efficiency. They are also just 27th in run defense, meaning that both teams could have success as it relates to their running games. The Dolphins have also struggled to get to the quarterback so far, which is certainly a good thing for Wentz, whose ankle sprains have limited him to a pocket passer.

Miami still has two of the league's best cornerbacks in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Howard and Jones will look to win their matchups against the Colts' formidable receiving duo of Michael Pittman Jr. (17 catches for 220 yards thus far) and Zach Pascal (who has three touchdowns through three games). The Dolphins also have an up-and-coming linebacker in Jerome Baker and a formidable pass-rusher on their interior line in Christian Wilkins, who leads the team with two sacks.

The Dolphins' offense will be led for a second straight week by veteran and former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Against the Raiders, Brissett completed over 65% of his throws for 215 yards. He threw early and often to tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught a combined 22 passes for 144 yards. The Dolphins also received solid contributions from running backs Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Brown, who combined to run for 106 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -2 Bet Now

The Colts need to feed Taylor, avoiding turnovers and take advantage of Miami's porous third-down defense. The Dolphins need to continue to take advantage of their main weapons on offense while exploiting the Colts' subpar run defense with a heavy dose of Gaskin and Brown. The Colts certainly have the means to pull off an upset, but I'm going with the Dolphins in a close game between two teams desperate for a win.

Score: Dolphins 23, Colts 20