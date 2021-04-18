With their franchise quarterback signed longterm, the Dallas Cowboys are not one of the NFL teams vying to take a high-profile quarterback in this year's draft. They are, however, interested in adding depth to their quarterback room behind starter Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys recently met with former University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the 12th best quarterback prospect according to CBS Sports. Dallas is looking for a backup quarterback after losing Andy Dalton earlier this offseason. Ehlinger said his meeting with the Cowboys' brass went "really well" during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

"Being in the Texas area, growing up in Texas, it was kind of a surreal moment for me being able to meet with coaches from the Cowboys," he said, via The Dallas Morning News. "Obviously, I know they are a Super-Bowl-caliber team, and it was a really cool moment for me to be able to meet with them. It was awesome."

During his four seasons at Texas, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ehlinger completed 62.5% of his passes for 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He went 4-0 in bowl games that includes Texas' 28-21 win over Georgia in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. Along with completing over 70% of his passes, Ehlinger also rushed for three touchdowns in the Longhorns' win over the Bulldogs.

In just 10 games last season, Ehlinger threw for 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions. After a 2-2 start, Ehlinger helped lead Texas to a 5-1 finish to the season that included a 55-20 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Along with his passing success, Ehlinger also rushed for 33 touchdowns during his time at Texas.

While his arm talent leaves something to be desired, Ehlinger has been lauded for his versatility and ability to make plays outside the pocket. He has also displayed sound decision-making while getting credit for being able to take command of the huddle. His intangibles include being a two-time captain and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. Ehlinger is also known for his toughness and willingness to block downfield.

While he is not one of the premier quarterbacks in the draft, Ehlinger said he has received considerable attention leading up to it. Along with the Cowboys, teams that may be interested in Ehlinger include the Broncos, Patriots, Jets and Bears, among others.

"There's been a good amount of teams that I've talked to multiple times," he said. "I think I've talked to every single team, all 32 NFL teams. It's so hard to tell, there's so many meetings I'd have to go back and chart out every single team that I've met with. It's just a crazy process."