Cowboys adding former All-Pro Aldon Smith after four years out of NFL contingent upon reinstatement

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Aldon Smith to a one-year deal, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora and Patrik Walker confirm the move, contingent upon Smith's reinstatement, a process that is underway. This marks the end of a four-year absence for Smith, who was last with the Oakland Raiders.

The deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, is a $2 million base value and $2 million in sack incentives over the course of that one year.

Smith, 30, was taken with the No. 7 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft and was extremely productive in his first two years in the league. His 42 sacks in the first three years of his career are the third most by any player in NFL history. The 2012 campaign was by far his best season as a pro after totaling 19.5 sacks and 66 totals tackles, which earned him first-team All-Pro honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

While Smith showed immense talent, his off-field issues derailed his NFL career. He was suspended nine games for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policy during the 2014 season and was later released by the 49ers in the summer of 2015 after his third DUI. As a member of the Raiders, Smith was hit with a one-year suspension for a hit-and-run incident and has not been reinstated by the league since. The fact that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Smith is a strong indication that this time he will, in fact, be reinstated. Glazer reports that Smith is now "clean and sober," which could be paving the way for his return to the league.

This move to Dallas does reunite Smith with current Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who was his positional coach during his days with the 49ers.