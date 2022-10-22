The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown.

Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while cornerback Trevon Diggs was fined $9,577 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both players drew flags on the plays in question. Parsons' fine stems from his interaction with Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Check out what happened, here.

As for Diggs, he took off his helmet in the fourth quarter after a Devonta Smith touchdown that extended the Eagles' lead to nine points.

While last Sunday night was frustrating for the 'Boys, there's reason to be excited about this week's matchup against the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott is set to return to the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, where he fractured his right thumb.

"I'm still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn't flare up or something unexpected happens," Prescott said, via the official team website. "I'm not just going to act like I didn't have a broken bone a few weeks ago.

"But for the most part, I'm healthy, it feels good. [I can] grab the ball. Ball is comfortable in my hand. My grip is great. And yeah honestly, putting it behind me and just focusing on this game plan and doing the best I can."

This Dallas defense has kept the Cowboys afloat with Prescott out, and now that they are whole once again, we could see this team really lift off.