Cowboys owner Jerry Jones headlines group of Pro Football Hall of Fame presenters for the Class of 2019

Two years after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be returning to Canton, Ohio, and that's because Jones is one of eight presenters who will take the stage in Canton during the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Jones will serve as the presenter for Gil Brandt, who is one of two people entering the Hall this year as a contributor. Brandt was one of the first employees the Cowboys hired during the team's first year in 1960 and he ended up staying with the team until 1988.

When it comes to presenting Hall of Famers, Jones seems to be a popular pick. The Cowboys owner will be presenting someone for the fourth time this year. Jones also presented Cowboys greats Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen.

The other contributor headed to the Hall of Fame is Pat Bowlen, who passed away on June 13. The former Broncos owner is being presented by longtime team trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos. Antonopulos is set to become just the second trainer ever to present someone for the Hall of Fame (the other came in 1999 when Ed Abramoski presented Billy Shaw).

This year's Hall of Fame class will also feature a trio of defensive backs in Ed Reed, Ty Law and Champ Bailey. Reed will be presented by his father Edward Reed, Sr., while Law and Bailey decided to do things slightly differently. Bailey will be presented by his agent, Jack Reale. Law will be presented by close friend Byron Washington.

When Reed gets inducted, it will mark the ninth time that a father has presented his son at the enshrinement ceremony, with the most recent instance taking place just last year (Robert Brazile, Sr. presented Robert Brazile).

Of course, Reed won't be the only one at the ceremony being presented by a family member . Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez will be presented by his cousin, Dennis Allen. Long-time NFL center Kevin Mawae, who played from 1994 to 2009, will be presented by his wife, Tracy. When Tracy gets to Canton, she'll become just the fifth wife to present her husband. The last time it happened came in 2017, when Jones and Kurt Warner were both presented by their wives.

Finally, there's Johnny Robinson, who was selected as the Hall of Fame's senior candidate this year. Robinson, who was selected with the third overall pick in the 1960 NFL Draft, will be presented by his stepson, Bob Thompson.

Here's the full list of inductees, along with the order they'll be inducted on Aug. 3.

1. Gil Brandt (Presenter: Jerry Jones)

2. Johnny Robinson (Presenter: Bob Thompson)

3. Kevin Mawae (Presenter: Tracy Mawae)

4. Pat Bowlen (Presenter: Steve "Greek" Antonopulos)

5. Ty Law (Presenter: Byron Washington)

6. Ed Reed (Presenter: Edward Reed, Sr.)

7, Champ Bailey (Presenter: Jack Reale)

8. Tony Gonzalez (Presenter: Dennis Allen)