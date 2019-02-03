Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 announced: Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed headline, but some stars left waiting

ATLANTA -- The 2019 NFL Hall of Fame class was announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night, with a pair of obvious names headlining the list in Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed and a list of offensive linemen and wide receivers once again being left out of Canton.

In addition to Reed and Gonzalez, cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Ty Law made the class as well as offensive lineman Kevin Mawae.

Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen were added as contributors while Johnny Robinson was added as a member of the Senior Committee.

Tony Gonzalez

The easiest offensive selection on the board and a no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer, Gonzalez is one of the two greatest tight ends in NFL history right now. You can argue he's the greatest, although most people believe Rob Gronkowski's career passes him by. Whatever your preference, Gonzalez's place in NFL lore can't be denied. He was the prototype for ex-basketball players moving to the NFL and using their athleticism to become great at the tight end position.

Gonzalez, drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in the 1997 NFL Draft, played 12 years in Kansas City and then another five with the Falcons after he was traded during Kansas City's rebuilding phase. All told, Gonzalez managed to total up 1,325 receptions, 15,127 receiving yards and 111 receiving touchdowns during his career. He's currently second all time in receptions, sixth all time in receiving yards and eighth in receiving touchdowns. Gonzalez was a six-time All-Pro and a 14-time Pro Bowler during his career.

Ed Reed

Arguably the most electric safety ever, the former Ravens star left his mark on the game by helping to be a part of a championship defense in Baltimore. Reed was known for his playmaking ability on the defensive side of the ball, registering 64 interceptions in his 13-year career (61 with the Ravens) and returning a ridiculous seven of them for touchdowns.

Reed led the league in picks three different times and led the league in interception yards twice, twice registering returns of 106 yards or more (his high is a 107-yard return). He was a five-time All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler who also finished with an absurd nine playoff interceptions in just 15 games. Reed's go-to move was the lateral on the return, with everyone expecting that any time a ball was intercepted it would start going the other way for a potential score.

Champ Bailey

Drafted in the first round by the Redskins out of Georgia, Bailey would ultimately become most famous for being a part of the rare NFL blockbuster trade (pre-salary cap explosion anyway), with the Redskins shipping him to Denver in exchange for Clinton Portis. Washington shipped Bailey out despite him making the Pro Bowl four times in five years with the Redskins and registering 18 interceptions in that stretch.

Bailey would really take off when he landed on Mike Shanahan's team, being named All-Pro the first three years of his tenure in Denver and leading the league in interceptions with 10 in 2006. At the height of his powers, it was easy to say Bailey was one of the best, if not the best, cornerback in football.

Ty Law

Law is the first member of the Patriots' 18-year dynasty to actually be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Law was drafted in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Patriots and served as one of the most dominant defensive backs to play in his era.

Law started in four different AFC Championship Games and had the famous score against the Rams to help kick off the Patriots dynasty during the 2002 Super Bowl. He started for the Patriots in three Super Bowls all told, winning two. Law was a two-time All Pro and made the Pro Bowl five times.

Kevin Mawae

A second-round pick by the Seahawks, Mawae spent 18 years as a starting NFL lineman, dominating in the trenches for the Seahawks, Jets and Titans. Mawae was an eight-time Pro Bowl player and was a three-time All Pro player. He was one of the studs on Bill Parcells' Jets teams and he helped to block for an absurd seven 1,000-yard rushers during his eight seasons with New York.

All told, Mawae blocked for 13 1,000-yard rushers during his sixteen seasons and drew an immense amount of praise from Parcells as a result. Mawae was also a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Gil Brandt

The former Cowboys scout was part of the Dallas brain trust while working for the franchise from 1960 through 1988, Brandt now works in the media at NFL.com and Sirius XM and is considered the Godfather of the Combine.

Brandt's Cowboys teams managed to post a winning record for 20 consecutive seasons (from 1966-85) and took down 13 division titles, six conference championships and two Super Bowl victories (VI and XII).

Pat Bowlen

The Broncos owner has spent 35 years building out Denver as one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. The Broncos posted 350 victories, seven Super Bowl appearances and a regular-season winning percentage of .603 (from 1984-2017) during Bowlen's time as owner. The Broncos made the playoffs 18 times, won 13 division crowns, seven AFC conference championships and three Super Bowl titles (XXXII, XXXIII and 50). Bowlen also served as co-chair of NFL Management Council Executive Committee and as Chair of NFL Broadcast Committee. He was responsible for negotiations of $18 billion television contract and was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Johnny Robinson

The former LSU standout was drafted in multiple leagues, including the first round of the 1960 AFL Draft (Texans) and the 1960 NFL Draft (Lions). He played for the Texans and was used as a running back initially before being moved to defense in his third year, which featured four interceptions. He played in 164 games over 12 season and led the AFL in interceptions (10) in 1966 and the NFL interceptions (10) in 1970. Robinson was named as an All-AFL player five straight seasons (1965-69), was an All-Pro in 1969 and an All-NFL in 1970.