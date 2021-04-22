While it wasn't the smoothest of journeys, Antwaun Woods will remain with the Dallas for the 2021 season. A former restricted rights free agent, the veteran nose tackle was re-signed by the Cowboys, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL writer Patrik Walker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A former undrafted rookie, the 28-year-old Woods has made 32 starts over the past three seasons. Woods temporarily lost his starting job, however, when the team signed Dontari Poe last offseason. Woods regained his starting spot after the Cowboys released Poe after just seven games. Woods started in each of the next seven games before an ankle injury prematurely ended his season.

Dallas placed a right of first refusal tender on Woods on the eve of free agency, which allowed Woods to negotiate with other teams, but the Cowboys would have the option to match any offer. And while Woods had previously expressed public displeasure with his salary, he and the Cowboys have apparently settled on a contract that both parties can live with.

In 40 career games (with 32 starts), Woods has tallied 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He returns to a Cowboys defensive front that also includes Demarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, Carlos Watkins, and Bradlee Anae. The unit is looking to bounce back after finishing 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed last season. Dallas' lack of run defense was one of the reasons why the unit finished 28th in the league in scoring and 26th in third-down efficiency last season.

Speaking of defense, the Cowboys are expected to spend the 10th-overall pick on a cornerback in next week's NFL Draft. Two cornerbacks the Cowboys have been linked to possibly selecting are former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II and former South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn.