2020 Cowboys free agency: Dontari Poe passes physical, officially signs with Dallas
Dallas just made it official with the All-Pro defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are no longer vegetarian, given the amount of defensive beef they've ordered in free agency. The team lost Robert Quinn to the Chicago Bears and Maliek Collins to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first wave, but immediately rebounded by inking five-time All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a three-year deal worth $18 million. That inserts McCoy into the vacant 3-tech role (right of center) vacated by a less accomplished Collins, and the expected return of Randy Gregory looms to provide assistance opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, but what about nose tackle?
That issue has now also been solved, with the Cowboys initially agreeing to terms with Dontari Poe, a source confirming to CBS Sports, but the deal was pending a physical that's now been completed and passed. With that, Poe is officially on the books for the Cowboys, another move that shows the early influence of Mike McCarthy in Dallas.
Even if former starter Antwaun Woods -- who is an exclusive rights free agent -- is retained, Poe adds another (more) proven starter between Lawrence and McCoy, making for a defensive interior much upgraded over the porous unit that struggled in 2019.
Poe is a former first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 who went on to land a second-team All-Pro nod and two Pro Bowl honors in his time there. After playing out his rookie contract -- which included the Chiefs exercising his fifth-year option -- he'd head to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 free agency on a one-year, $8 million deal. He'd log 16 starts for the Falcons and deliver 39 combined tackles (four tackles for a loss), 2.5 sacks and a career-high 10 quarterback hits en route to landing a three-year, $27 million deal with the rival Carolina Panthers in 2018.
The latter opted to not pick up the final year of his option, making him a free agent, but also one whose signing does not impact the Cowboys' compensatory pick formula for 2021. He can also take snaps at right defensive end in random 3-4 sets, adding to his value for the Cowboys.
It's also a reunion for Poe and McCoy, who played alongside each other in Carolina.
Poe underwent surgery to repair a torn quad in 2019 that landed him on injured reserve, but was still able to register four sacks in only 11 starts -- second-most of his career -- and his durability has never been an overall question in eight seasons. He's played in 121 of a possible 128 regular season games and started in 118 of them, has 20.5 sacks, 278 combined tackles and 49 quarterback hits on his resume. The Cowboys also investigated other options like Damon "Snacks" Harrison, Ndamukong Suh and Mike Pennel in their search for an upgrade at nose tackle, but Poe's combination of youth and production for the right price was difficult to pass up.
Harrison himself confirmed the Cowboys never got around to calling him, presumably because things quickly escalated with Poe.
Poe will now squeeze between Lawrence and McCoy, and the Cowboys will dare opposing offenses to try and run the ball -- or pass it, for that matter. New defensive coordinator Mike Nolan plans to run a hybrid scheme in Dallas, and the talent he and McCarthy have brought in give him the ability to do just that.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Breeland re-signs with Chiefs
This is a key re-addition for the reigning NFL champs
-
58 players to take part in virtual draft
The NFL wants the virtual draft to feel as normal as possible
-
Gostkowski has no plans to retire
Gostkowski spent the last 14 seasons with New England
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Report: Lions discussing trade down
A team looking to land a top QB prospect could be eyeing Detroit's top selection
-
HOF Game, ceremony on schedule for now
HOF president David Baker said he will 'adapt accordingly' if the NFL season is delayed
-
Monday Draft Monday 3.0 recap
NFL teams weren't afraid to move up, back, and out of the first round during Monday's mock...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game