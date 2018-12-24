D.J. Swearinger says he's been released by the Redskins after criticizing team's coaching

Redskins players haven't been shy in voicing their opinions in recent weeks. After Jay Gruden blew off Mason Foster saying "f--- this team" a few weeks ago in a private message, safety D.J. Swearinger apparently took it a bridge too far in criticizing actual coaching decisions made by Washington on Saturday against the Titans after a 25-16 loss. Swearinger said on 106.7 The Fan on Monday that he was released after being summoned to Gruden's office.

"I don't regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent from my heart," Swearinger said on the radio show.

Swearinger, who said that he may watch "more film than coaches," via NFL.com, sounded off on the Redskins after Saturday's game -- particularly defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. He also said that "the coaches think I'm too smart or I'm a weapon with my smarts."

"I felt like we should have been more aggressive," Swearinger said after Saturday's game. "I feel like on the third down and 6, third down and 7, we're playing a backup quarterback, why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback. When you go one high on a backup quarterback, that's easy, man. It'll go backside every time. I feel like if we look at the quarterback with all this time we've got on the back end, man, we can dominate every team, every week. I'm not the defensive coordinator though, so..."

Regarding Blaine Gabbert's appearance, in which he was 7 of 11 for 101 yards and a touchdown, Swearinger implied on Saturday that Manusky made Gabbert's job easy, saying that "a kindergarten quarterback could know" how to beat the Redskins' defense, via NFL.com.

"I express my frustrations every single time I come off the field," he said when asked if he confronted Manusky. "I'm a very smart football player. I probably watch more film than the coaches."

Swearinger hasn't been shy in voicing his displeasure all season, and with these most recent comments he talked his way out of Washington.

On Sunday, Gruden said that he thought issues with Swearinger were behind them heading into Saturday. "We had a discussion about him before and I thought we squashed it, but I guess not," Gruden said Sunday, via The Fan. "It's happened with the same guy a couple times now, so it's become redundant to me."

"We just thought it was best for both parties," he told The Washington Post on Monday.

It's very likely a team looking for secondary help will pick Swearinger up for a playoff run. He has another year left on his contract, and he'd be a solid addition for a team looking to bolster its back third.