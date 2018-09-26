Dak Prescott's struggles continue to raise questions about Jason Garrett's future with Cowboys

The 1-2 Cowboys look like they're in a lot of trouble. Dak Prescott has thrown just two touchdown passes to go with two interceptions, he's completed 61.4 percent of those passes for 498 yards and his yards per attempt is at 5.66. Only five quarterbacks have a lower number through three games.

Conversation about the Cowboys' struggles came to a head on Sunday, as the team managed to put up just 13 points against the Seahawks in a game that saw Prescott go 19-of-34 for just 168 yards. Ezekiel Elliott continued his solid play, picking up 127 yards on 16 carries. Elliott is averaging 5.7 yards per carry this season, but that hardly matters when a team is throwing to play catch-up -- especially when that team apparently can't throw the ball. Prescott was never a volume player, but as a rookie in 2016 he was extremely efficient, throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Last year he took an expected step back with Elliott missing six games, throwing 13 interceptions to go with 22 touchdowns. This year, his struggles have continued.

On Wedneday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell, Raja Bell and guest Brady Quinn talk about the Cowboys' struggles. They go into Prescott's regression, and they talk about Jason Garrett's future with the team if things don't get better. Garrett has coached the Cowboys since 2011, but after a taste of success in 2016, it's hard to imagine that the team's lack of success last year and so far this year will sit well with owner Jerry Jones. Garrett has already backed offensive coordinator Scott Linehan's playcalling, so it appears that if the Cowboys go down, he's going down with the ship.

