Daniel Jones is well aware 2022 is a "make it or break it" year with the New York Giants -- along with his time as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Jones hasn't started his NFL career the way he liked, with numerous fumbles and the piling up of losses hindering his progress to succeed in the league.

Jones gets a fresh start with new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in 2022, even though time is short to impress the organization. After all, general manager Joe Schoen and this current front office and coaching staff didn't draft him.

"The lack of success? Um, yeah, it weighs on me a great deal," Jones said, via the New York Post. "When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don't see the results, I think that's tough when you're doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there's a heavy weight to that.

"I and the whole team feel that and we're working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy."

Jones struggled in his third year with the Giants, as he completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions for an 84.8 passer rating. In three seasons, Jones has completed 62.8% of his passes to 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions (84.3 rating).

A poor offensive line hasn't helped Jones succeed in the NFL, but Jones has 36 fumbles in 38 games, and the Giants are just 12-25 in his starts. Jones has 49 turnovers since the start of the 2019 season, tied for third-most in the league (only Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield have more).

The Giants have been one of the worst franchises in the NFL during the majority of Jones' tenure -- and well before him. The Giants are 22-59 since the start of the 2017 season with no playoff appearances, as the .272 win percentage is tied with the New York Jets for the worst in the league. New York hasn't won a playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI -- back in the 2011 season.

"I think I have plenty of motivation," Jones said. "I feel I work hard, I've worked hard before, and I've always worked hard for myself and worked hard for my teammates. I don't think that changes, really. It is what it is, and I'll keep doing what I've been doing and improve and refine my process."