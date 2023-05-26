DeAndre Hopkins's time with the Arizona Cardinals has run its course. On Friday, the franchise released the star wide receiver after three seasons with the organization. This comes after the Cardinals reportedly attempted to trade Hopkins, but no deal was to be had. Now, he's set to hit the open market and will be free to land with whichever team he chooses and will have him.

As for where Hopkins may end up, we already may have an inkling as to which organizations he's leaning toward. Earlier this offseason, CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden was able to get Hopkins to hint of what team he wants to play for in 2023 (if it's not the Cardinals) without saying a word. Hopkins said it all with his body language when the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were mentioned as possibilities.

Of course, it should be reiterated that this interview occurred prior to his release and there may be even more options to him available now that no trade needs to be executed. That said, Hopkins would certainly be a welcome addition to the Bills, who have some very good players at wide receiver already with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir. The Bills would have one of the league's best wide receiver duos with Diggs and Hopkins. Meanwhile, the Chiefs could use Hopkins more than the Bills, especially with a wide receiver group with Marques Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Richie James. Of course, Kansas City did win the Super Bowl without a true No. 1 wide receiver last season.

You can't blame Hopkins for wanting to catch passes from Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. Hopkins has the eighth-most receiving yards through a player's first 10 seasons in NFL history (11.298) and the fourth-most receptions after a player's first 10 seasons (853). Hopkins averaged 7.1 catches per game (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards per game (10th in NFL) despite only playing nine games.

Hopkins is now the unquestioned biggest receiver on the open market, and could be a difference-maker on a Super Bowl-contending team -- should he ink a deal with Buffalo or Kansas City.