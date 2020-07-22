Watch Now: NFL Latest: When To Expect an Agreement between the NFL and NFLPA ( 2:31 )

Devonta Freeman was a running back without a team and an agent for the last month or so, but he's finally crossed one of those things off his list. The veteran running back has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him as he continues to look for employment before the start of training camp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosenhaus has even vowed to get Freeman on an NFL roster by the end of the month.

"We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team," Rosenhaus told Schefter of Freeman, who was released by Atlanta back in mid-March. "He's healthy, he's in shape, and I'm on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July."

Freeman's agent, Kirstin Campell, reportedly notified him last month that she was terminating their relationship as the back continued to sit on the open market. Campell most notably negotiated Freeman's five-year, $41.25 million extension with the Falcons that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2018.

The Seattle Seahawks ultimately decided to pass on signing Freeman earlier this offseason, electing to ink Carlos Hyde to a deal instead. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also reportedly showed some interest in the 28-year-old, but head coach Bruce Arians noted that his pricetag wasn't "reasonable." Nothing has materialized between the two sides since and following Arians' comments Freeman's tweeted for the Buccaneers to "reach out to me directly."

Freeman also reportedly threatened to sit out the entire 2020 season if his price point was not met.

The two-time Pro Bowler played in 14 games for the Falcons last season and rushed for 656 yards, two touchdowns and a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. The last time he rushed for over a thousand yards came back in 2016.