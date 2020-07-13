Watch Now: NFL And NFLPA To Meet Monday ( 2:42 )

Devonta Freeman still remains on the free agent market, as no team is willing to take a chance on the running back at the moment. Freeman may be a free agent into training camp based on a recent turn of events.

Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, notified her client that she terminated the relationship (per Mike Silver of NFL Network), leaving the former Pro Bowl running back with no representation as he still looks to find a new team. Campbell negotiated the five-year, $41.25 million extension with Freeman that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2018, which certainly will hurt Freeman's demands regarding his next contract.

Seeking a $4 million deal for one season, Freeman reportedly threatened to sit out the 2020 season if no team wished to pay him that amount -- despite interest from other teams. The Seattle Seahawks passed on Freeman and signed Carlos Hyde to a one-year contract, one that was worth up to $2.75 million. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also reportedly showed interest in Freeman, which prompted the running back to say they can "reach out to him directly."

Devonta Freeman ATL • RB • 24 Att 184 Yds 656 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Freeman's negligence to contact his agent and work out a deal (and trying to work out one himself) may have contributed to a breakup, especially since those events happened as recently as a month ago. There are teams that could still use Freeman -- Tampa being one of them -- but the running back may have to sign for a significantly less amount to ensure his future on an NFL roster in 2020.

A two-time Pro Bowl running back, Freeman hasn't recorded a 1,000-yard season since 2016 and has just 724 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the past two years. Injuries have slowed Freeman down, contributing to his 3.66 yards per carry average. Freeman still was a threat catching the football, recording 59 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.

Freeman may not get the deal he wants now that he has no representation, but still should be able to find a team in training camp. The price and the wait may be delayed a bit.