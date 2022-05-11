On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins tweeted a video of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his newest wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. Despite the rocket emoji the Dolphins used in the tweet, Hill clearly had to wait on the long pass and reach behind him to reel it in. This was noticed by fans, who caused the video to go viral.

Tagovailoa is not known as a deep-ball thrower such as Hill's former quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, which has many curious if this addition will work out. Wednesday, new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said the offense will not be limited vertically with Tagovailoa, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Smith says he's optimistic about what he's seen with Tagovailoa's arm.

In 2021, Tagovailoa had 30 passing attempts that traveled at least 20 yards. That was tied for 28th-most in the NFL, per Fantasy Pros. He had 11 throws that traveled at least 30 yards, which was tied for 24th-most in the NFL.

While Tagovailoa is still developing and has a chance to turn into a star in 2022, Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel has experience working with quarterbacks that aren't considered elite. Last year his QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, was second in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.6). Tagovailoa ranked 25th with 6.8 yards per attempt.

It's curious as to what Miami's offense will look like in 2022. While the Dolphins landed two new wide receivers in Hill and Ced Wilson, they have been stockpiling running backs as well, signing Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert in free agency.