Dolphins reportedly trade Kiko Alonso to the Saints, continuing their roster overhaul

The Miami Dolphins have been wheeling and dealing in the days leading up to the 2019 NFL season, overhauling their roster by shipping out big names like Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil while stocking up on future draft picks.

That overhaul continued Sunday, with the team agreeing to trade linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for linebacker Vince Biegel, as NFL Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Alonso had reportedly cleared out his locker in anticipation of being released during Miami's final roster cut-down, so the veteran's move to New Orleans isn't a surprise. It does further represent the Dolphins' embrace of a rebuild, however, as the 29-year-old started all but two games for the club over the last three seasons.

Originally a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013, Alonso had a hot start to his NFL career, posting a personal-best 159 tackles and four interceptions as a PWFA All-Rookie Team honoree. He missed all of 2014 with a torn ACL, however, and lasted just one season with the Philadelphia Eagles despite being dealt straight-up for star running back LeSean McCoy. Acquired by Miami in a blockbuster trade package from the Eagles the following year, he eclipsed 115 tackles in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins and logged three picks in 2018, but he was also infamous for late hits and due nearly $13 million through 2020.

Biegel, the linebacker set to replace Alonso in Miami, was a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He appeared in nine games as a reserve rookie, then spent most of 2018 as a practice-squad promotion of the New Orleans Saints.