Ereck Flowers is back with the Washington Football Team, just two years after revitalizing his career there. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins sent Flowers to Washington and exchanged late-round picks in the deal. The picks have not been announced.

Flowers, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason, started 14 games for them at left guard in 2020. He committed just three penalties -- all holding. Miami saves $8 million in cap space with the deal, as Flowers will compete for a starting job in Washington with Wes Schweitzer. Flowers has a cap hit of $10 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2022.

The Dolphins not only cleared up cap space by moving on from Flowers, but also signed D.J. Fluker this offseason as a cost efficient option. Michael Deiter is also an option to play left guard. There's also the No. 18-overall pick in play -- as Miami could select one of the top offensive linemen available with the pick. Christian Darrisaw is one lineman that could be available and can start immediately at guard. Miami is not adverse to use top draft picks on offensive linemen, selecting tackle Austin Jackson at No. 18 and tackle Robert Hunt at No. 39 last year.

Here's where you can purchase an officially licensed Washington NFL Draft hat and other Washington merchandise, some at 65% off.

The Dolphins have not been afraid to move on from players in their 2020 free agent spending spree. Flowers and defensive end Shaq Lawson were traded this offseason, while Kyle Van Noy was cut. Jordan Howard was released during the middle of last year, so the Dolphins have demonstrated they aren't afraid to own up to their spending errors.

Washington resurrected Flowers' career at guard under offensive line coach Bill Callahan two years ago. Callahan is no longer with the franchise, but Flowers mentioned to NFL insider Josina Anderson he "had a good relationship with coach John Matsko" -- who is the current offensive line coach in Washington.