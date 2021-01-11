Doug Pederson is out as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, three years after leading the franchise to their first Super Bowl title, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed. The Eagles had a meeting with Pederson Monday in Florida, an opportunity for the Super Bowl-winning head coach to present his plans to fix the Eagles after a 4-11-1 season -- the worst record for the franchise since Andy Reid's final season in 2012.

Pederson is the first Super Bowl winning head coach to be fired within three years after winning the title since the Colts' Don McCafferty in 1973. The Eagles and Pederson's relationship soured over the past year, particularly with the front office meddling with his head coaching decisions. The Eagles fired Mike Groh -- Pederson's choice as offensive coordinator -- one day after Pederson announced Groh would return to his position back in January 2020, a decision which irked the Eagles head coach.

Just over a week ago, Pederson believed his future was secure with the Eagles -- even anticipating he'll be back in 2021. The Eagles have made changes to the coaching staff over the past week, not renewing the contracts of senior offensive assistants Rich Scangarello and Marty Mornhinweg. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz retired and linebackers coach Ken Flajole is also reportedly not expected to return. Schwartz and Flajole have been on Pederson's staff since his first season (2016) while Scangarello and Mornhinweg were only on the coaching staff in 2020 -- the year the Eagles did not hire an offensive coordinator.

Pederson is 42-37-1 in five seasons as the Eagles head coach, winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season (his second season as a NFL head coach). Despite two division titles and three postseason appearances on Pederson's resume, the Eagles are just 22-25-1 in the regular season since winning the Super Bowl (1-2 in the postseason).

The issues around Pederson include the struggles of Carson Wentz, who also has an uncertain future in Philadelphia.