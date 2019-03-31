Eagles' Darren Sproles says he won't make a decision on playing in 2019 until May

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles swung a trade for former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard. Philadelphia likes to use a multi-back system and rotate several players into the game, and Howard is expected to fill the early-down power role formerly held by players like LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi.

They've still got Josh Adams, Corey Clement, and Wendell Smallwood on the roster as well, and this weekend, the Eagles found out one of their most dynamic backfield players still has not yet decided whether or not he'll be back for one more season. According to the Press of Atlantic City, Darren Sproles has not made up his mind about returning for the 2019 season, which he would play at the age of 36 if he were to return.

"We've had some talks," Sproles said. "I'm going to wait until May before I make my decision. We'll have to see."

Sproles was in line for a decent-sized role with the Eagles last season, only to get injured during the season-opener and sit out for the next nine games before making his return late in the year. Even at his relatively advanced age, Sproles remains the team's best pass-catcher out of the backfield, though, and they would surely benefit from having him return for another season, both on offense and in the return game.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was previously asked about Sproles earlier this offseason. "I think Darren Sproles would be a great addition," Pederson said, per Bleeding Green Nation. "He's a great leader. He works hard. He's a great mentor to a lot of young players. I think anybody would love to have a Darren Sproles. I would."

It looks like Sproles is going to decide after the draft whether or not he'll be in the fold. That's not great for the Eagles' draft-day plans, but they do still have four backs on the roster, so it's not like the position is a major need right now. His return would just be a nice added bonus.