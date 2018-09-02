Eagles' Doug Pederson blasts media, reveals Carson Wentz hasn't been cleared for contact

It's been reported that the Eagles will start Nick Foles when they open up the season against the Falcons on Thursday night, but don't expect coach Doug Pederson to provide direct confirmation. Don't expect him to be happy about that report either.

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that it'll be Foles -- not Carson Wentz -- under center in Week 1, Pederson used his Sunday press conference to blast reporters for "putting words" in his mouth and then refused to discuss who the Eagles' Week 1 starter will be.

"I appreciate y'all putting words in my mouth this week. Therefore, I'm not going to discuss it," Pederson said.

When a reporter asked him how they put words in his mouth, Pederson replied with "you saw the reports." When reporters tried to follow up, Pederson repeated "next question." When a reporter pointed out that it's not fair to lump them all together, Pederson said he was going to anyway. When a reporter asked "What's the point of this?" Pederson responded with, "Exactly, what is the point of this? It's my decision."

Finally, though, Pederson did say something revealing. It turns out, Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact.

"Not yet," he said. "We got a lot of days left."

The only problem is, despite what Pederson said, the Eagles are almost out of time. The season opener is Thursday night. Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact, which isn't surprising given he tore his ACL and LCL in December. Even if Wentz gets cleared, the Eagles might be better off playing it safe instead of jeopardizing the long-term future of a quarterback who relies on his athleticism and mobility. Plus, the Eagles have the luxury of trotting out Foles, who just won a Super Bowl MVP, in place of Wentz. That's why it seems like a no-brainer to play Foles over Wentz on Thursday night, which could end up being a rough night for them.

It's not just Wentz who's hurt.

Key players the Eagles will be without against the Falcons on Thursday:

QB Carson Wentz

WR Alshon Jeffery

DT Tim Jernigan

LB Nigel Bradham

ST Chris Maragos — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 2, 2018

Per Sportsline, the Eagles are 2.5 point home favorites.