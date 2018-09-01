Eagles reportedly plan to start Nick Foles against Falcons as Carson Wentz continues to recover

Nick Foles' time as the Eagles' starting quarterback isn't over quite yet. Neither is Carson Wentz's recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2017 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are planning to start Foles -- not Wentz -- in their season opener against the Falcons on Thursday.

The #Eagles plan to start QB Nick Foles on Thursday in the season opener, sources say. Carson Wentz (ACL, LCL) has done fantastic in rehab. But this is a long-term decision for the face of the franchise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Wentz tore both his ACL and LCL in December before the Eagles embarked on their Super Bowl run with Foles at the helm, so it shouldn't all too surprising to learn that Wentz still isn't entirely ready to play meaningful football again, especially after he didn't take part in the preseason.

Foles might be the reigning Super Bowl MVP, but Wentz is the Eagles' future at quarterback. That's why they shouldn't feel like they need to rush him back under center before he's ready. A Week 1 game shouldn't matter more than the next 10 years.

Wentz, a quarterback who relies on his athleticism, shouldn't play until he's completely healthy. Isn't that why the Eagles hung onto Foles instead of trading him while his value was at its peak?

With Foles expected to start, Thursday night will pretty much be an exact rematch of the playoff game that started the Eagles' playoff run a season ago. In that game, with Foles at quarterback, the Eagles barely beat the Falcons thanks to a strange goal-line play-call by Steve Sarkisian and Julio Jones, who failed to catch a pass that would've given the Falcons the lead. To put it another way, the Eagles were lucky to win that game. And they'll be hard-pressed to beat the Falcons next week.

When healthy, the Eagles boast one of the league's best rosters. The only problem is, they're not healthy. It's not just Wentz who'll be missing. Receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is recovering from rotator cuff surgery, is expected to miss the game as well.

Like the Eagles, the Falcons also boast one of the league's strongest rosters. But unlike the Eagles, they are mostly healthy.