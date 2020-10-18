The Eagles have had a slow start and been ravaged by injuries to certain position groups but remain very much alive in a brutal NFC East and are aggressively approaching the trade deadline, league sources said. General manager Howie Roseman is among the more proactive executives in the league and has already sent signals to multiple teams that he is interested in acquiring some of their talent if they are open to it.

Philadelphia's roster has been shuffling constantly, with the offensive line and receiver groups decimated by repeated injuries and setbacks. The team's linebackers have been under heavy criticism in recent weeks for repeated coverage breakdowns, and the Eagles could stand to improve on both sides of the ball outside of the defensive line, which has been dominant.

"Howie is on the prowl already," one rival general manager said. "He's looking for action. If there is a trade to be made he'll do it. Bringing in a free agent from the outside is tougher now and more risky with COVID, and he loves to make trades anyway. I'll bet you anything he gets something done before the deadline."

Quarterback Carson Wentz is having the worst season of his career at least in part due to the roster shuffle, though the team is very hopeful that many of those vital injured veterans will be back in the second half of the season. Linebacker, an area of consideration in the early rounds of the draft, is one area of focus for the team, according to some who have been in contact with Roseman.

The Eagles are just 1-3-1, with the tie coming against the rebuilding Bengals, but expect to be in the thick of the division race all season long and with better health could still be a factor in January. They trail Dallas by just a half game -- the Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season last week -- and while the Eagles face a daunting task against Baltimore, having to start an offensive line that is totally unproven outside of veteran center Jason Kelce, they face the Giants Thursday night and then have a bye the weekend before the trade deadline, which will be active for Roseman.

The Eagles' next three games are against struggling divisional opponents, the Giants (twice) and Cowboys, before facing a more challenging portion of the schedule.