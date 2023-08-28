Haason Reddick is working his way back from thumb surgery that kept him out through training camp and the preseason. Reddick isn't worried about the long-term effects of the thumb, expecting to play when the Eagles face the New England Patriots on September 10.

"We're gonna see," Reddick said to reporters Monday. "We'll take some live reps soon. So we'll see."

Reddick injured the ligament in his thumb during the Eagles' first joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on August 17, yet met with reporters after the session so the injury didn't appear to be a big deal.

"I messed up the hand during practice. It wasn't bad, that's why I was able to finish practice," Reddick said. "We just want to get it looked at because of the swelling that was around it. That's when we figured it was better to go get surgery now, get it stable for the season. That way I can get back for Week 1."

Reddick is going to play with something over the thumb throughout the year, yet the injury shouldn't affect his play. During his recovery, Reddick has been running and keeping his body conditioned, but has missed a few weeks of getting ready for the grind of an NFL season.

"I'll wear something over it to protect it during game time," Reddick said. "We'll have some different options and see what works best. That's what I'll do for the season.

"I feel like I'm in shape physically. It's just going to be about adapting now. Like I said, it's not that big of an issue. To me, it's a thumb. You know, wrap it up and get back out there. Go play ball."

Reddick's first year with the Eagles was one of the greatest seasons for a pass rusher in franchise history. He finished tied for second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks (with Myles Garrett). His 26 quarterback hits were eighth in the NFL, and he finished tied for 10th in pressures with 68, while also having a career-high 15.9% pressure rate.

Hoping the thumb injury isn't a big deal, Reddick is banking on the injury doesn't affect his game.

"I'm just glad it wasn't something serious," Reddick said. "I ain't down about it. Not sad about it. What happened, happened. I'm going to adapt, move forward, and put my best ball on tape."