The Philadelphia Eagles endured a wave of misfortune on Sunday, their last training camp practice open to the media, with at least two prominent starters -- quarterback Carson Wentz and first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor -- sustaining injuries. Wentz sat out from the start of practice for what the team deemed precautionary reasons but is reportedly only battling a minor soft-tissue ailment. Reagor, however, appears to be out for the foreseeable future following a shoulder injury suffered during the actual practice.

The Eagles have yet to receive or announce results from an MRI on Reagor's shoulder, but Geoff Mosher reports the "early word" is that the TCU product will be sidelined "about four weeks." That kind of timetable would likely prevent the rookie wideout from making his 2020 debut until October, or after the first three games of the season. The Eagles open their schedule on Sept. 13, and a four-week absence would put Reagor on track for a return on Sept. 27, the day of the team's Week 3 game against the Bengals.

The MRI results will tell the final tale. Reagor went down on a play attempting to defend (i.e., making a tackle) following an interception thrown by rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts, who replaced Wentz in practice. Credit Reagor for his intensity, but the Eagles would probably prefer he pulled up a bit, considering his importance to the team's offensive plan in 2020.

For what it's worth, the receiver appeared to indicate that his injury isn't too serious on Sunday night:

Reagor joined the Eagles as the team's 21st-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, after they opted to not trade up and grab a falling CeeDee Lamb -- who then went to the rival Dallas Cowboys -- and instead seeing a ton of promise in the TCU prospect. A two-time All-Big 12 talent and having previously earned honors as Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Reagor has tremendous upside, and lands on a roster desperate for help at wide receiver.

The 21-year-old also gives Philadelphia a prepackaged returner, having run for 312 yards and two touchdowns in punt return duties for TCU in 2019. What he isn't, however, is a defensive back.

The Eagles will now wait with bated breath to see the results of his MRI and hope he doesn't miss any time with the regular season opener against the Washington Redskins just two weeks away. Reagor is slated to have a big impact for the Eagles in Year 1, but he can't do it from the sideline.