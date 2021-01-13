The Philadelphia Eagles have a vast list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy, including a former All-Pro New England Patriots linebacker that is one of the top young coaches in the game. Philadelphia will interview Jerod Mayo, who spent eight years with the Patriots as a player and the past two seasons as an inside linebackers coach with the team, for its head coaching vacancy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008, Mayo was a captain of the team for seven consecutive seasons and was an All-Pro in 2010 when he led the league with 174 tackles (113 solo). Mayo led New England in tackles for five consecutive seasons, made two Pro Bowls (2010, 2012), and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008.

Mayo has been an assistant coach for two years, but has already established himself as one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks. This is the first head coaching interview for Mayo, 34, who has played an integral role in the Patriots defense allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL over the past two seasons (18.1). Opposing quarterbacks had a 75.5 passer rating against the Patriots defense over the past two seasons, which is the lowest in the league. The 35 pass touchdowns allowed over the past two years is also the fewest in the NFL. The 58 takeaways are the second-most in the league.

Mayo is the fourth candidate the Eagles requested to interview for their head coaching vacancy. The Eagles have contacted Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. They also have reached out to Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.