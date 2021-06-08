Longtime NFL coach Jim Fassel has died at the age of 71, his son John confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday. Fassel, who had settled down in Las Vegas, was said to be suffering chest pains on Monday and was taken to a local hospital. He later died of a heart attack while under sedation, according to his son.

Fassel is best known for being the head coach of the New York Giants from 1997-2003 and led the franchise to three playoff appearances, including a run to Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 season. While his Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens in that contest, Fassel is just one of three coaches in Giants history to lead the team to the Super Bowl. Upon arrival to New York as the head coach, Fassel was also able to win NFL Coach of the Year in 1997 after he led the club to a 10-5-1 record and an NFC East title.

Fassel spent the bulk of his coaching career as a coordinator. In fact, his first taste of NFL coaching came in New York when he was hired as the Giants offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 1991. He held that post through the 1992 season before departing for other opportunities across the league. Outside of the Giants, Fassel had stints with the Denver Broncos (1993-1994), Oakland Raiders (1995), Arizona Cardinals (1996), and Baltimore Ravens (2004-2006).

Before the NFL, Fassel worked his way up the coaching ladder through the college ranks. Most notably, he was the head coach at Utah from 1985-1989.

Fassell finished with a career coaching record of 60-56-1 (.517) in the NFL.