Ex-NFL coach says Johnny Manziel would be the best CFL player in history

Johnny Manziel won't be remembered as the best player in NFL history, but he could earn that title in another professional football league if he's willing to move to Canada.

Former NFL coach June Jones, who currently coaches the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, is absolutely convinced that Johnny Football could end up being the best CFL player of all time if he's willing to play in the league.

"I think he'd be the best player to ever play up here," Jones said recently, via CFL.ca. "He can throw it and he can run it like nobody ever has been able to do."

Jones, who coached the Falcons from 1994 to 1996, still thinks highly of Manziel despite the fact that his NFL career flamed out after just two years in Cleveland.

"I think he's a phenomenal player," Jones said. "I think it was kind of unfortunate what happened to him in the NFL, some of that was by his own means, too. We'll see. I think he'll either be with us or he won't."

To be fair to Manziel, the fact that he won two games during his two-year career with the Browns is almost a minor miracle when you look back at it in hindsight. As a starter in 2015, Manziel went 2-4 for a Browns team that has gone 1-28 since his departure.

If Manziel does end up in Canada, it wouldn't be a huge surprise. The former first-round pick actually worked out for Jones' team back in August. At the time, Jones came away impressed with Manziel, who had been out of football for 17 months at that point.

"I would say he was not quite at top shape but I was very, very impressed with his arm strength, his accuracy and that's what I was concerned about as far as passing," Jones said. "I saw it in college, I saw it on the film, I saw it against Alabama, I saw it against everybody."

Jones also has some experience managing gunslinging quarterbacks. The 64-year-old coach was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons during Brett Favre's rookie year with the team in 1991.

Although Manziel was ruled ineligible to play in the CFL this year, the former Browns quarterback is eligible to sign a contract for the 2018 season, and it sounds like Jones would like Johnny Football to bring his talents to Canada.

"The things that he would do up here, he excelled at at the National Football League level," Jones said. "I think he has a tremendous upside and it really is in his lap to decide if that's what he wants to do."

The good news for Manziel is that if he's not sure about going to the CFL, he still has a few months to decide. The 2018 season doesn't kick off until June, with most teams reporting for training camp in late May.