Falcons' Julio Jones reportedly wants a raise and is expected to skip OTAs
Jones, a top-five receiver, is no longer being paid like one
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only top-five receiver seeking more money. So is Julio Jones, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
On Friday, Rapoport reported that Jones is expected to miss the start of Falcons OTAs as he seeks a "correction or update to his contract." Rapoport added that Jones' absence is "not a big deal" to the Falcons, who will consider giving Jones the "update" he wants.
Jones, who signed a long-term extension in August 2015, is scheduled to earn $10.5 million in 2018, which ranks 12th out of all receivers, according to Spotrac. His average salary of $14,251,209 per season ranks eighth, with players like Sammy Watkins, Jarvis Landry, and Davante Adams positioned ahead of him, while players like Paul Richardson and DeSean Jackson will bring in more money during the upcoming season.
There's no doubt that Jones is better than the eighth or 12th-best receiver in football. Since entering the league in 2011, he ranks fourth in receptions, second in receiving yards, second in receiving yards per game, and 14th in receiving touchdowns -- not to mention that he's averaging 104.3 yards per game in the playoffs. This past season, Jones struggled to reach the end zone (only three touchdowns), but still contributed 1,444 receiving yards. Along with Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, and Odell Beckham, he belongs in the debate about the game's top receiver.
That's why Jones is more than in the right to ask for a raise. And that's why the Falcons might placate him by giving him a little extra, as Rapoport indicated. Unlike the Odell Beckham contract standoff, the situation between the Falcons and Jones doesn't appear to be heading toward a dramatic finale.
