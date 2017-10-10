Florida Man sets himself on fire after losing Cowboys-Packers bet to his wife

You may have a burning passion for football, but do you have a "light yourself on fire" type of passion?

One man in Vero Beach, Fla., can claim to have such fiery devotion for the Dallas Cowboys, but for now he'll have to root on his favorite team while recovering from severe burns to his body.

According to the Sebastian Daily, a 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after lighting himself ablaze after watching Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game. The incident reportedly came as a result of a lost bet after Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay down the field in a last-minute drive that gave the Packers a 35-31 win.

At the hospital, deputies spoke with a couple who admitted they were watching the NFL game and agreed to burn the losing team's jersey. However, the man decided to wear the jersey as it was burning. A witness told Sebastian Daily, "He was set on fire after losing a bet on the Cowboys game … Skin was hanging off his arm and back." The man suffered third-degree burns on his right arm and right hand and second-degree burns to his back. When the woman's team won, her husband went outside to light his jersey on fire. He told deputies that he was drunk and tried to put the jersey on while it was burning.

Was this a very stupid thing to do? Undoubtedly. Will this guy have scars and be be forced to wear his drunken stupidity for the rest of his life? Probably. Will he have regrets? I hope so.

But if there's one thing you can say about this guy, he stands behind the team he backs and he's a man of his word. There are plenty of people who make bold bets and refuse to follow through when the result doesn't go their way, but not this guy. Not only did he follow through with the promise to burn his jersey, he took it one step further by draping himself in the flames.

If the Cowboys are willing to light themselves on fire by giving Aaron Rodgers the ball with a minute left on the clock anda timeout to burn, then this guy is going to do the same for his squad. That's loyalty if I've ever seen it.