Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arrested after police confirm assault allegations on video

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on Wednesday night after his girlfriend accused him of choking and beating her last week.

The accuser, Shabrika Bailey, said that she and Boykin got into a disagreement after she refused to unlock her phone to show Boykin a text message last Tuesday. Soon after, Boykin allegedly choked her until she blacked out. Bailey says that when she woke up, her jaw was broken and she was in a puddle of her own blood on the kitchen floor.

Additional details from WFAA paint a horrifying picture of the aftermath:

Bailey says Boykin eventually dragged her to a bathtub, took her clothes off and tried to clean her up. Hours later, on Wednesday, she said Boykin drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite. But when hospital staff separated the couple and began asking them questions independently, she said Boykin fled the hospital and never returned. Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having difficulty breathing from a swollen and constricted airway, she was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

Boykin, who was released by the Seahawks immediately after the allegations were made this week, claimed that his accuser was lying, that he "was not involved in the physical altercation" and that he would eventually be "vindicated."

A statement from former #Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin on the incident that led to his release: “I want to be clear that the story is false.” pic.twitter.com/PnIUps9sIg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2018

However, police reportedly were able to consult surveillance footage captured from inside Boykin's home and confirm that Bailey was not fabricating the story.

"Basically [detectives] were able to confirm the assault occurred after reviewing the video," said Sgt. William Yale of Mansfield, Texas.

Boykin, 24, was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 following a standout career at TCU.