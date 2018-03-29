Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arrested after police confirm assault allegations on video
Boykin denied the alleged assault, which left his girlfriend hospitalized for three days
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on Wednesday night after his girlfriend accused him of choking and beating her last week.
The accuser, Shabrika Bailey, said that she and Boykin got into a disagreement after she refused to unlock her phone to show Boykin a text message last Tuesday. Soon after, Boykin allegedly choked her until she blacked out. Bailey says that when she woke up, her jaw was broken and she was in a puddle of her own blood on the kitchen floor.
Additional details from WFAA paint a horrifying picture of the aftermath:
Bailey says Boykin eventually dragged her to a bathtub, took her clothes off and tried to clean her up. Hours later, on Wednesday, she said Boykin drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite. But when hospital staff separated the couple and began asking them questions independently, she said Boykin fled the hospital and never returned.
Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having difficulty breathing from a swollen and constricted airway, she was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.
Boykin, who was released by the Seahawks immediately after the allegations were made this week, claimed that his accuser was lying, that he "was not involved in the physical altercation" and that he would eventually be "vindicated."
However, police reportedly were able to consult surveillance footage captured from inside Boykin's home and confirm that Bailey was not fabricating the story.
"Basically [detectives] were able to confirm the assault occurred after reviewing the video," said Sgt. William Yale of Mansfield, Texas.
Boykin, 24, was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 following a standout career at TCU.
-
Manziel once 'questioned' his life
The former Heisman Trophy winner is trying to make an NFL comeback
-
Cowboys hoping Gregory returns for 2018
The former second-round draft pick is reportedly preparing to apply for reinstatement to the...
-
Lack of agent for Jackson hurting stock?
People are starting to rumble about the concerns involving Jackson's lack of an agent
-
Mayfield: Browns 'incredible situation'
The Oklahoma quarterback sounds enthused about the Browns
-
OBJ telling Rams he 'wants in' on LA?
The Giants player is going to be filling up the rumor mill for the next month
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up