The Indianapolis Colts made sure they were able to sign Nick Foles, completing the revamp of a quarterback position that seemed dire when the team moved on from Carson Wentz. Indianapolis was able to acquire Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons and signed Foles in the days after the Chicago Bears released him.

Even with Ryan in the building, Reich saw firsthand what Foles could do with a talented roster. Foles did play a huge role in the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl, a team Reich was the offensive coordinator during that 2017 run.

Now Reich is reunited with Foles. If Reich needs Foles to win a game for the Colts, he doesn't expect the offense to miss a beat.

"You've got a guy in Nick Foles who has proven that he can do it at the biggest level and the biggest stage, in any kind of weather, in any kind of moment," Reich said. "I like to think of it that sometimes there are backups that can come in and manage a game and squeak out a win or two, and there are some that can throw for 500 yards and win a game. That's what Nick has proven he can do.

"He can win a shootout. He can win the shootout and he can win a close game, make the key plays in a close game. I just think he adds good depth and now you've got two experienced guys. We're incredibly fortunate."

The Colts have certainly upgraded at backup quarterback with Foles after Sam Ehlinger served in that role last year. Jacoby Brissett was the backup quarterback for several seasons prior to leaving in free agency in the 2021 offseason.

In the 2017 postseason, Foles completed 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns to just one interception (115.7 passer rating). Foles took home Super Bowl MVP honors after going 28 of 43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and a 106.1 passer rating. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl and has the highest completion percentage in NFL playoff history.

The worst-kept secret in Indianapolis was how much Reich wanted Foles. The Colts weren't going to overpay for a backup quarterback or chase one, but Foles was the exemption.

"I wanted Nick since I've been here to be on this team because I think he's that good of a player," Reich said. "I think he's the perfect backup quarterback. It literally fell into our lap. We didn't chase it.

"If it wouldn't have worked out, we would have been happy with Sam (Ehlinger) but we're really happy we got Nick."