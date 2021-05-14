Corey Clement delivered one of the most improbable performances in Super Bowl history, making himself a Philadelphia Eagles hero in the process. Clement will always have a place in Eagles lore, but he may be on the verge of continuing his career with Philadelphia's biggest rival.

Per ESPN's Jordan Rannan, Clement with try out with the New York Giants during their rookie minicamp this weekend. Clement is currently a free agent after spending four seasons in Philadelphia, including a rookie campaign full of highlights followed by a variety of injuries.

Clement was an incredible story in his rookie season, catching four passes for 100 yards in the Super Bowl. Clement turned into one of the Eagles' most reliable backs in the 2017 championship season, recording 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns along with 10 catches for 123 yards with two touchdowns. He also became the Eagles' best pass-catching back, with 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Clement became the fourth rookie in NFL history to post 100 receiving yards in a title game, and his 55-yard catch was the longest for a running back since Super Bowl XV. He also had a touchdown in the game and was the player that took the initial snap of the "Philly Special," which resulted in a touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles.

Injuries have limited Clement, a former undrafted free agent, to just 30 games over the past three seasons. Clement has just 89 carries for 334 yards since 2017, including 21 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown last season.

The Giants are giving Clement an opportunity to continue his career. Behind Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, there's an opportunity for Clement to get snaps on the Giants roster -- and contribute if he makes the team.

Clement playing for New York will make the Eagles-Giants rivalry even better, especially after all he did for Philadelphia in helping the Eagles win their only Super Bowl title.