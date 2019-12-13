Giants' Janoris Jenkins released, cornerback reacts to move on social media: 'Best news ever'

Things escalated quickly for Janoris Jenkins. The veteran cornerback found himself caught in a whirlwind of headlines after he apparently replied to a critical tweet from a New York Giants fan during practice ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The tweet included a slur, for which Jenkins refused to apologize using, and his inconsistent play on the field didn't help his standing with the team.

With that, the end of their relationship has arrived, with the Giants opting to release Jenkins on Friday, the team announced. Giants coach Pat Shurmur was definitive in the team's decision to send Jenkins packing.

"Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor," Shurmur told media on Friday.

The reaction by Jenkins was swift and, of course, it arrived via Twitter.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

Time will tell if Jenkins lands with another team this season, but his chances won't be helped by the negative publicity he has created for himself. This combines with his nursing of an ankle injury and his pending 2020 salary to make for a tough sell. While his remaining 2019 payout is less than $2 million -- a great value for a team in contention that needs assistance in their secondary -- he's due another $11.25 million, along with a $1 million roster bonus, in 2020.

Jenkins is also a vested vet, which means he could opt out next year and become an unrestricted free agent, complicating matters a bit more for an NFL general manager.

That isn't to say someone may not take the risk on a player who was once heralded as one of the best cornerbacks in football, but there's also a chance he clears waivers as teams hope to bring him in without the leviathan salary. Jenkins is on the back end of a five-year, $62.5 million contract signed with the Giants in 2016 that included $28.80 million guaranteed. He delivered 56 pass break up, 12 interceptions, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 51 starts with the club.

At this point, all an unapologetic Jenkins can do is wait to see what happens next in his NFL career, but he's clearly thrilled to see his time with the Giants come to an end.