Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

The New York Giants are moving on from former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas prior to the start of training camp. Rosas confirmed his release on Instagram -- just a day after he was reportedly scheduled to arrive at the team's practice facility for camp.

"I wish I could have performed at the level I know I can play at," Rosas wrote. "I have nothing but love towards the New York Giants. The values of character, love, and family are seen in everyday life at the facility within staff and management. Thank you to all my fans who showed love and support through the years."

The Giants, who had no kickers on the roster after cutting Rosas, have reportedly already added a replacement. Per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, the Giants signed former New York Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro -- who had retired from the NFL last August. In his five-year career, Catanzaro converted 83.8 percent of his field goal attempts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. He was 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) on kicks over 50 yards.

Catanzaro surprisingly retired last August following a forgettable preseason opener in which he missed two extra points in a Jets preseason loss to the Giants. Catanzaro missed a kick to the right and one to the left on his first two attempts before finally converting one with 14 seconds left in the game. He finished 1 of 3 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt, a 34-yarder, in the second quarter.

Rosas was already on thin ice with the Giants and it wasn't all because of his poor 2019 season, when he hit just 12 of 17 field goal attempts (70.6%) and 35 of 39 extra point attempts (89.7%). Rosas was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a high-speed hit-and-run in June: Reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs. Rosas' first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Rosas was convicted with driving under the influence in 2016.

The charges from June likely were the last straw for the Giants, who actually placed a second-round tender on Rosas earlier this offseason. Rosas converted 82.7% of his field goal attempts in his three seasons combined, but was under 71% in two of those three campaigns. His 2018 Pro Bowl season was the outlier, as Rosas hit 32 of 33 field goal attempts (97.0%) and 31 of 32 extra point attempts (96.9%).

Rosas was just 1 of 5 on field goal attempts from over 40 yards last season.