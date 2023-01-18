One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.

"He's off the injury report," Martindale told reporters Wednesday. "So I'm expecting Jalen Hurts the MVP candidate."

Hurts was, in fact, omitted from the Eagles' injury report to start the week -- the first time that's happened since he suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bears in Week 15. He was a full participant, and throwing fully, as the team began preparations to face the Giants this week. Asked Tuesday about his status, Hurts said only that he's "feeling good." Coach Nick Sirianni, meanwhile, said the QB is doing better than he was two weeks ago, when the third-year veteran returned from a two-game absence.

The last time Hurts seemingly played the Giants fully healthy, in Week 14, the QB had one of his best performances of the season, going 21 of 31 with deep touchdown passes to both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in a 48-22 victory that clinched a playoff berth. He and the Eagles rested during Super Wild Card Weekend, when the Giants upset the Vikings on the road, as the NFC's No. 1 seed. They will square off a final time on Saturday, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.