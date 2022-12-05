Following their Week 13 tie with the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants are scheduled to take on another divisional rival in the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants could potentially return a starting safety to the lineup, as Xavier McKinney is eligible to be activated off of the non-football injury list.

McKinney, who injured his hand last month, told NJ.com recently that he wasn't sure when he will return, but that things have been going well in recovery, and that he received "really good" feedback from his doctor. There's a chance McKinney's return could come this Sunday.

"I think there's always a chance" McKinney said. "But knowing me, knowing how I am, obviously it's killing me that I can't be out here with the guys right now. Whatever I can do to get back, that's what I'm going to do."

McKinney recorded 38 combined tackles, one sack, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in eight games played this season. The Giants' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama had a career year in 2021, as he recorded 93 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed and five interceptions.

McKinney admitted that he won't be 100 percent healthy when he does return to the lineup, but he's willing to do whatever he needs to play again.

"[My finger] won't be 100% (healthy) when I come back, but I'm going to do whatever I can to get back out there on the field, whether I've got to club it up or whatever it is. So that's my plan."

McKinney injured his hand during the bye week last month after being involved in an ATV accident in Cabo.

"We were on a sightseeing tour. That's what I can tell you," McKinney said, via SI.com. "It was nothing that was reckless. This was just simply being able to be out in the country, seeing what it looked like. It was an unfortunate event that happened."

The Giants currently have the No. 23 defense in the NFL, and have a tough test this weekend in the Eagles, who have the No. 3 offense, and rank second in points scored per game with 28.2. McKinney would certainly be a welcomed addition to the active roster this week.