The New York Giants took a loss during their bye week. Starting safety Xavier McKinney revealed Monday that he sustained a hand injury during a trip to Cabo on a sight-seeing tour.

Initially McKinney said he would be sidelined for "a few weeks" due to the injury, but he'll now be out at least the next four games after the Giants placed him on the non-football injury (NFI) list on Monday evening. He will miss at least the matchups against the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and Washington Commanders.

New York's next two games are at home against Houston and Detroit, who own a combined record of 3-12-1. The Giants will then travel to Dallas to face Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys' formidable offense in Week 11.

"I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we're building here in NY," McKinney wrote on Twitter.

As McKinney alluded to, the Giants are off to a surprising start under first year head coach Brian Daboll. New York started 6-1 for the first time since beginning its title defense after winning Super Bowl XLII. The Giants somewhat came back down to earth during their last game, however, as they lost a double-digit affair to the also surprising Seahawks.

The 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, McKinney is coming off of a 2021 season that saw him fill the stat sheet with five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 93 tackles. While he has yet to record an interception this season, McKinney did record his first career sack during the team's loss to Seattle. He forced his first career fumble the previous week during the Giants' win over the Jaguars.

With McKinney slated to miss time, Dane Belton is in line to temporarily fill his spot in the starting lineup. A fourth-round pick in April's draft, the former Iowa Hawkeye has made two starts in seven games this season. He has 19 tackles and two fumble recoveries while making contributions to both the Giants' defense and special teams.