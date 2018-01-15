Here's the non-gambling reason the Vikings had to attempt the PAT after miracle TD

The Minnesota Vikings stunned the world on Sunday night, with Case Keenum heaving a ball into the air to Stefon Diggs, who reeled in the catch and sprinted to the end zone. Pandemonium ensued as U.S. Bank Stadium erupted into celebration -- the Vikings were headed to the NFC Championship game just 10 seconds after appearing to be headed on vacation.

Amid all the chaos, FOX's Joe Buck kept pointing out the Vikings would be required to kick an extra point. Referee Gene Steratore tried desperately to get control of everyone. The Saints, who despondently left the field, had to come back out and watch Case Keenum take a knee on what Buck called "the most anti-climatic play in NFL history."

Buck clearly didn't have any money on the Vikings -5.5.

So, uh, why did they have to come out for the PAT exactly? The Vikings won the game. It was 29-24 and no matter what happened on the extra-point try -- even the Vikings handing the ball to the Saints and letting them run the other way for two points -- could bring the Saints back. There were two zeroes on the clock.

Was Minnesota's kneel down at the end of the game the first play in NFL history when both punters were on the field? pic.twitter.com/dq7MCPXKhW — Zoltán Buday (@PFF_Zoltan) January 15, 2018

And when this happens in overtime, there is no extra point try. According to Mike Perieria of FOX Sports, the regulation rule exists -- and is not changed for the playoffs -- because of point differential. It had nothing to do with the fact that there was a 5.5-point spread on the game.

About the try last night. The reason for having to kick the try has nothing to do with point spreads. It has everything to do with point differential. If it was spreads you would have to attempt the try in OT. Point differential is one of the tiebreakers used for playoff seeding. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) January 15, 2018

The issue here is the NFL never thought far enough ahead to gameplan for this. It's hard to blame them: Sunday night was the first-ever walkoff touchdown pass in NFL playoff history. In the regular season, the extra point would be a big factor, because point differential could ultimately impact the playoffs via a tiebreaker.

In the playoffs, it doesn't matter. The Vikings aren't competing against anyone else but their next opponent.

It's fair to wonder why the Saints needed to come back out for the try -- they even put their punter out there, because they could have fielded 10 guys and not been flagged for "too few men on the field."

Weird the NFL made the Saints come back out on the field for the extra point last night. Not a foul for having “fewer than 11 players” on XP. pic.twitter.com/rEoXfwzQ2S — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 15, 2018

So you would think in theory they could have just left their guys in the locker room and let the Vikings take a snap without having to roll back onto the field and soak in some more disappointment.

Of course, at that point the Vikings might have pulled a Patriots move and just walked in for a two-point conversion -- Adam Vinatieri now says he demanded the ball because he wanted to score the two-point play -- which would have really stung for anyone who took the Saints +5.5.

Imagine having the Bills +3.5 in that situation and losing your 10-game parlay that way. As friend of the program Eric Edholm noted at Pro Football Weekly, it happened to a guy in Vegas.

Whatever the reason for it, the Saints did come out and the Vikings took a knee. But not because they were trying to ruin your bet on the Saints.