Jarvis Landry after reported trade to Browns: 'S--- about to get SERIOUS'
The Browns reportedly gave the Dolphins two draft picks for the tagged receiver
Jarvis Landry has been all over the place this offseason. He was hit with the franchise tag by the Dolphins in February, and the two sides seeded open towards negotiating for a deal. He wasn't thrilled with the tag, claiming it wasn't his best deal. On Friday, however, the Dolphins pulled an unexpected move, sending Landry to the Browns for a pair of draft picks.
Landry was a productive receiver in Miami, but none of that matters to the NFL world. What matters is the Browns doing things, as they have to be the most interesting small-market team on the planet while everyone eagerly holds their breath to see if their latest rebuild will bear fruit.
Only one reaction is going to end up mattering in all of this: Landry's himself. And according to Landry, s***'s about to get real.
Oh, we understand. To some people, this is another key piece of the Cleveland puzzle, which was thought at the end of last year to be 10,000 pieces and of clear blue sky.
To others, the move was just business, and the Dolphins shedding a franchise tag that they didn't necessarily want.
For the team itself, it's outright happiness, because people are looking at Cleveland right now.
But, this is the Browns. So there has to be jokes.
For the Browns, none of this will matter if they don't get a quarterback. So all that's left to say is: Paging Mr. Cousins. Mr. Kirk Cousins.
-
Odds on Richard Sherman's next team
Bookmakers have set odds on the next team for ex-Seahawks corner Richard Sherman
-
Report: Browns deal two picks for Landry
The NFL's wild offseason continued with yet another blockbuster trade
-
Seahawks release star CB Sherman
Sherman is moving on from the only team he's ever known
-
NFL Draft: Colts open to trading down
The Colts sound very open to trading down in the NFL Draft
-
Bucs sign Evans to historic extension
Evans can make close to $100 million on his new five-year extension
-
Sherman: Seahawks want me to come back
Hang on a minute, the Sherman era in Seattle might not be over yet