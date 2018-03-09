Jarvis Landry after reported trade to Browns: 'S--- about to get SERIOUS'

Jarvis Landry has been all over the place this offseason. He was hit with the franchise tag by the Dolphins in February, and the two sides seeded open towards negotiating for a deal. He wasn't thrilled with the tag, claiming it wasn't his best deal. On Friday, however, the Dolphins pulled an unexpected move, sending Landry to the Browns for a pair of draft picks.

Landry was a productive receiver in Miami, but none of that matters to the NFL world. What matters is the Browns doing things, as they have to be the most interesting small-market team on the planet while everyone eagerly holds their breath to see if their latest rebuild will bear fruit.

Only one reaction is going to end up mattering in all of this: Landry's himself. And according to Landry, s***'s about to get real.

Jarvis Landry Twitter

Oh, we understand. To some people, this is another key piece of the Cleveland puzzle, which was thought at the end of last year to be 10,000 pieces and of clear blue sky.

Jarvis Landry

Josh Gordon

Corey Coleman



Add a QB...not bad. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 9, 2018

2018 Browns



QB: Cousins/McCarron

RB: Duke Johnson

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: Josh Gordon

WR: Jarvis Landry

WR: Corey Coleman

TE: David Njokou — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) March 9, 2018

To others, the move was just business, and the Dolphins shedding a franchise tag that they didn't necessarily want.

Landry is a nice receiver, but he averaged 8.8 per catch last year. As one coach told me, “You didn’t get paid unless it was at least 10.0.” — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 9, 2018

For the team itself, it's outright happiness, because people are looking at Cleveland right now.

👀 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 9, 2018

But, this is the Browns. So there has to be jokes.

Jarvis Landry: “I’ll play literally anywhere, I just want a long term deal.”



Dolphins: “Okay, then how about the Browns? We just traded you there.”



Landry: pic.twitter.com/w5x8BiDfAI — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 9, 2018

How pissed is Jarvis Landry right now? — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) March 9, 2018

“You traded to the Cleveland Brow—“



Jarvis Landry: pic.twitter.com/RUrFbwuwbr — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 9, 2018

Twitter on the Browns' trade with Miami for Jarvis Landry: pic.twitter.com/UbSdJ0Zuax — Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) March 9, 2018

For the Browns, none of this will matter if they don't get a quarterback. So all that's left to say is: Paging Mr. Cousins. Mr. Kirk Cousins.