Former NFL first-rounder cornerback Jeff Gladney died Monday at the age of 25 following a car accident in Dallas. Details of the car accident have not been revealed.
Gladney, who starred at TCU, was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick. During the offseason, Gladney signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
After the news of his passing, the NFL community took to social media to express their condolences, grieve and reflect on what Gladney was like on and off the field.
Here are some messages from around the league:
The Cardinals released a statement saying, "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."
Gladney's good friend Jalen Reagor had a series of tweets, including one that said, "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."
Cardinals star J.J. Watt wrote, "Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic. Rest In Peace Jeff."
The league also released a statement, offering condolences to friends and family of Gladney.
The team that drafted him wrote, "We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon," along with a photo of the cornerback.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wrote, "Tragic" in his post about his former teammate.
Here are some other messages about Gladney from former players and teammates:
This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different. Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King— George Iloka (@George_iloka) May 30, 2022
Prayers to everyone, but especially my NFL brothers this off-season! Lord shield us from all harm! #RIPJeffGladney— Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) May 30, 2022
Rest easy to the young baller Jeff. 🤲🏾— Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) May 30, 2022
Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) May 30, 2022
Not my brother man noooo 😭— Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) May 30, 2022
Rest In Peace Jeff! You were a great person and friend! 🖤🖤— Zaven Collins (@ZavenCollins) May 30, 2022
Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 30, 2022
