Jerry Jones apologizes for racially insensitive remark caught on video in 2013

It's been a busy week for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who's currently in the middle of a very public battle with his fellow owners over the decision to possibly extend Roger Goodell's contract as NFL commissioner.

That's not the only issue that Jones is dealing with, though. A video of the Cowboys owner was released on Friday that showed Jones making a racially insensitive remark while being filmed on a phone camera at a hotel in 2013.

When Jones found out about the video on Friday, he quickly apologized.

"That comment was inappropriate," Jones told the Star-Telegram. "It's not who I am, and I'm sorry."

On the video, which was released by theblast.com, Jones is asked to send a special message to woman named Jennifer who either just got engaged or married.

"Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he's with a black girl tonight, don't you?" Jones says, as he let out a big laugh.

Jerry Jones, owner of the #DallasCowboys, makes a racial comment on video to a fan: "You know he's with a black girl tonight don't ya?" — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 17, 2017

According to the Blast, they were sent the video because the fan who recorded it "thought the current temperature of race in the NFL and the country made Jones' comments relevant." The person who sent the video has seems to have an extreme dislike for Jones based on other comments made in the piece as well.

At least one former Cowboys player has already come to Jones' defense over the video. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders told the Star-Telegram that despite what the video might show, Jones definitely isn't a racist.

"I won't cast judgment, on one moment when a joke went south, to capture who this man represents in a lifetime commitment of love and compassion to all ethnicities," Sanders said. "He has gone beyond the call of duty of being an NFL owner for people of all ethnicities and backgrounds, and I know this to be a fact. A joke that was intended to add humor at the request of a fan in a light-hearted moment was taken totally out of intent. I'm sorry we're in this state of mind as a country, but if your looking for a racist, Jerry Jones is not that guy."