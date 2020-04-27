Jerry Jones grades Cowboys 2020 draft as 'one of the best' ever, headlined by CeeDee Lamb other top talent

Few things are worse than hyperbole in sports. It's easy to broad stroke a decision in either the worst or best possible light, and too often many NFL fans (and media) refuse to simply call a spade a spade -- instead opting to leapfrog over nuance and go straight for the hot take. That being said, when grading the Dallas Cowboys in how they took a flamethrower to the 2020 NFL Draft, there's absolutely nothing hyperbolic about labeling their performance a tour de force. Outside of teams like Baltimore, it's hard to argue the Cowboys have the most impressive draft haul, and they did it with three fewer picks than Baltimore.

To walk away with CeeDee Lamb with the 17th-overall pick, a player they feel "blessed" to now have, and follow it up with Trevon Diggs at 51st-overall along with grabbing both Neville Gallimore and Bradlee Anae below their expected draft slot was coup. Doubling down at cornerback with a talented prospect like Reggie Robinson III and giving up only a 2021 fifth-round pick to move back up into the fourth and select center Tyler Biadasz -- yet another Consensus All-American who was also the first winner of the Rimington Trophy in the history of Wisconsin -- levels up this year's draft class to stratospheric levels.

"To have Diggs there, candidly, was a surprise to us," Stephen Jones said. "That's something that at the end of the day to get a player like that with that type of quality in the second round, you feel good about it."

They went on to add Ben DiNucci in the seventh round as a flyer pick, but they honestly could've given their final pick away to charity and still would've aced the draft, so the fact DiNucci has more than enough talent to possibly supplant Cooper Rush as backup to Dak Prescott is truly icing on the Cowboys cake. For even if 50 percent of this class doesn't pan out, which is difficult to fathom from any angle, the ones who do will have a significant impact on the Cowboys over the next four to 10 years.

"Seriously, this is really one of the best [draft hauls ever]," owner Jerry Jones said. "You just have to look at what's up there, and you can figure it out."

Head coach Mike McCarthy scaled back his praise a bit to prevent creating unrealistic expectations of the incoming rookies, but he's also not afraid to mirror Jones' love of what the team accomplished in the draft. The success in late April is yet another sign of McCarthy's early influence on the Cowboys, and builds upon a mostly impressive offseason, as the team gets back to seeing what additional veteran free agents make sense for the club.

"I don't want to put unrealistic expectations on these [rookies]," McCarthy said. "But there's so much to love as far as what they bring to the table."

It'll be several years before the Cowboys truly know what they have here, so McCarthy's leveled stance is a fair one. That said, there's also reason to applaud what they were able to walk away with.

The Cowboys are currently enjoying the success from the 2016 class that boasts Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylon Smith, and the 2020 class reminds the Joneses of not only that but also the heralded 2005 group that included future Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber and four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jay Ratliff -- who was the team's seventh-round pick that year. It's already evident there's historic value in where each of the 2020 prospects were selected, and now all they have to do is prove the Cowboys right because they're already being compared to legendary drafts of the past.

No pressure.