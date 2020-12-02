Shortly before the Seattle Seahawks coolly dispatched of the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football," Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a message for Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf. According to Metcalf, Schwartz -- who was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2013 -- told Metcalf that he was "not quite there yet" in comparison to former Lions star Calvin Johnson.

Metcalf apparently took that personally, and took it out on Schwartz's defense with a 10-catch, 177-yard game. According to Schwartz, though, he was simply trying to pay Metcalf a compliment by comparing him to one of the best receivers in NFL history.

"In my mind, it's a little bit funny. Anytime you even speak somebody's name in the same sentence as Calvin Johnson, I don't know how you can take offense to that," Schwartz said. "[I] said I'd read his story, knew he'd overcome injury, knew he was a had worker, said he reminded me a little bit of Calvin, congratulated him after the game. And at the time he told me, 'Hey, thanks coach, that means a lot to me.'"

Schwartz didn't stop there, noting Johnson's importance to both his own career and his family.

"You just have to understand just how much esteem I hold Calvin in," Schwartz said. "The greatest honor of my coaching career was coaching that guy day in and day out. He's meant a lot to my kids and my family and everything else. So I tried to pay a guy a compliment."

How Metcalf chooses to get his motivation is his own business. Being in the same sentence as Calvin Johnson is certainly an honor, but being told you're "not quite there yet" in comparison to him probably isn't one. Either way, Metcalf looks like he's well on his way to an excellent career -- one that may in fact resemble Johnson's, if the young wideout's production in his first two seasons is any indication. And maybe some day, some assistant coach will be telling a young wideout that he's "not quite there yet" in comparison to Metcalf.